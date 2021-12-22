QQQ
+ 4.74
384.47
+ 1.22%
BTC/USD
+ 72.49
48962.37
+ 0.15%
DIA
+ 2.51
352.40
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 4.64
458.42
+ 1%
TLT
+ 0.69
148.44
+ 0.46%
GLD
+ 1.61
165.41
+ 0.96%

Why AMC Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 22, 2021 3:54 pm
Why AMC Shares Are Falling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower Wednesday amid continued volatility in the name stemming from continued omicron variant concerns. AMC shares have otherwise seen strength in recent sessions possibly following a strong opening box office performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

AMC announced Monday that more than two million people watched a movie at an AMC location around the world last Saturday, which is the most tickets sold in a single day since Christmas day, 2019. AMC says with last Sunday's domestic attendance finishing at more than 1 million tickets sold, it marks the first time that AMC has sold at least one million tickets each day Thursday through Sunday since December 2019.

See Also: Stephanie Link On Coinbase: 'It Hasn't Performed Well, But I Still Like It A Lot.' Here Are Her Reasons Why

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars and AMC Dine-In. The group operates in U.S. markets and International markets.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

