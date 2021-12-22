Why Thor Industries Shares Are Rising

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $250 million share buyback.

Thor Industries Senior Vice President and CFO Colleen Zuhl commented, "Pursuant to our capital allocation plan, in fiscal year 2021 we invested $129 million into capital expenditures designed to grow our business and drive future efficiencies and margin expansion. We also returned $91 million in capital to our shareholders through dividend payments in the fiscal year."

"As we contemplate future share repurchases, we will evaluate the potential investment as we would an investment in organic growth or acquisition: choosing the option that has the potential to generate the best return on invested capital. Given the current stock price, we believe THOR shares represent the best risk-adjusted returns for our cash," Zuhl stated.

See Also: Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Thor Industries is an American manufacturer of recreational vehicles through its subsidiaries.

Thor Industries has a 52-week high of $152.20 and a 52-week low of $92.20.