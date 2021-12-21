Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), are trading higher as tech stocks rebound following Monday weakness.

Stocks dipped Monday amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns. Investors also continue to weigh inflation fears and Fed tapering outlook, which have pressured tech and growth stocks.

Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

Palantir has a 52-week high of $45.00 and a 52-week low of $17.06.