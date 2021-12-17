Why Rivian Shares Are Falling

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results and said it expects to be a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles.

Rivian exists to create products and services that help the planet transition to carbon-neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Rivian has a 52-week high of $179.47 and a 52-week low of $92.62.