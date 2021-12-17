QQQ
+ 0.20
386.64
+ 0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-4.41
363.85
-1.23%
SPY
-4.16
470.61
-0.89%
TLT
+ 1.58
147.56
+ 1.06%
GLD
+ 0.17
168.00
+ 0.1%

Why Rivian Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 17, 2021 2:55 pm
Why Rivian Shares Are Falling

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results and said it expects to be a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles.

Rivian exists to create products and services that help the planet transition to carbon-neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Just Bought More Boeing Shares

Rivian has a 52-week high of $179.47 and a 52-week low of $92.62.

