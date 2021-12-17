QQQ
Why Asana Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 17, 2021 2:46 pm
Why Asana Shares Are Rising

Shares of technology stocks, Asana Inc (NASDAQ:ASAN) are trading higher as some names in the sector rebound after dropping in recent sessions. Investors continue to assess the impact of Fed tapering policy and future rate hikes on growth names.

Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz reported a purchase of 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $65.02 per share in a Form 4 Filing on Wednesday.

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Just Bought More Boeing Shares

Asana is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

Asana has a 52-week high of $145.79 and a 52-week low of $25.41.

