QQQ
-1.74
388.58
-0.45%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-5.64
365.08
-1.57%
SPY
-5.80
472.25
-1.24%
TLT
+ 1.62
147.52
+ 1.09%
GLD
+ 0.48
167.69
+ 0.28%

Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 17, 2021 10:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5% at $99.82 after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $136 price target.

Roblox shares were otherwise trading lower Wednesday after the company issued average bookings per daily active user guidance, which is expected to be down 8-9% year over year.

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop and monetize games for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing and social network.

Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $60.50.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Roblox Shares Are Sliding Today

Why Roblox Shares Are Sliding Today

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company announced its November metrics. read more
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Starbucks, Roblox Or Upstart?

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Starbucks, Roblox Or Upstart?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more

Why Roblox Stock Is Popping Off Wednesday

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 6.8% at $84 Wednesday afternoon after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $87 to $88. read more

What's Up With Roblox Shares Today?

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is trading lower Tuesday after the company despite announcing strong second-quarter financial results.  read more