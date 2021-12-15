Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), are trading lower as investors weigh Chinese economic data along with continued omicron variant concerns.

Alibaba is trading lower by 28% over the past month after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results in November and amid ongoing COVID-19 omicron variant concerns.

See Also: Why Lowe's Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $274.29 and a 52-week low of $108.70.