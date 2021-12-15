Why Royal Caribbean Shares Are Falling

Shares of travel stocks, including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, with some governments imposing travel restrictions.

Royal Caribbean is trading lower by 6% over the past five sessions and lower by 19% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omricon variant concerns, which is weighing on reopening uncertainty.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 61 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

Royal Caribbean has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $64.20.