Why Carnival Shares Are Falling

Shares of travel stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, with some governments imposing travel restrictions.

Carnival is trading lower by 8% over the past five sessions and lower by 22% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omricon variant concerns, which is weighing on reopening uncertainty.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 50 ships on the seas by the end of fiscal 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $16.32.