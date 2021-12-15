QQQ
-2.32
390.52
-0.6%
BTC/USD
-60.91
48282.37
-0.13%
DIA
-1.22
357.39
-0.34%
SPY
-1.77
465.13
-0.38%
TLT
-0.05
150.75
-0.03%
GLD
-0.36
165.80
-0.21%

Why Roku Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 15, 2021 10:46 am
Why Roku Shares Are Falling

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are trading lower by 7.6% at $204.77 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $295 to $190.

Roku shares are trading lower by 20% over the past five sessions as shares of streaming, social media and gaming companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as omicron variant concerns weigh on stocks across sectors.

See Also: Why Lowe's Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with under 59 billion hours of content streamed in 2020. Roku generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing and subscription sales.

Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $196.94.

Two analysts slashed price targets on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) in quick succession.
Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced its second-quarter financial results and said streaming hours decreased by 1 billion quarter over quarter.

Roku Inc (NASADQ: ROKU) shares traded lower during Wednesday's after-hours session despite better-than-expected second-quarter results and solid third-quarter guidance. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share. The figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.12 per share.