Why EQT Shares Are Rising

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $1 billion buyback and reinstated a dividend of $0.125 per share.

President and CEO Toby Rice stated, “Since joining EQT in July 2019, our team has eliminated approximately $500 million of recurring annual costs from the business, repaired the balance sheet, and repositioned EQT as a highly-efficient, technology-driven operator and the leading producer of natural gas in North America. We have entered the next phase of the sustainable shale era – one that values free cash flow generation, balance sheet strength, emissions reduction and returning capital to shareholders."

Rice continued, "Now, we are executing on all four of these pillars. With a premier asset base projected to generate approximately $5.6 billion in available cash through 2023 and over $10 billion through 2026 we have ample flexibility to achieve both our debt reduction goals and execute capital return initiatives in any price environment. We are excited to announce the next step in our evolution as we establish the groundwork for a long-term capital returns program to maximize shareholder value creation."

EQT is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, located in the Eastern United States.

