QQQ
+ 2.28
391.45
+ 0.58%
BTC/USD
-139.80
47405.79
-0.29%
DIA
+ 0.44
357.67
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 2.20
464.15
+ 0.47%
TLT
+ 0.49
148.73
+ 0.33%
GLD
+ 0.84
165.04
+ 0.51%

Why Crown Holdings Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 10, 2021 11:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Crown Holdings Shares Are Rising

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares are trading higher after the company authorized a $3 billion buyback.

Crown Holdings announced Thursday that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an aggregate amount of up to $3 billion of company stock through the end of 2024.

Crown Holdings added that the new authorization, which supersedes the previous authorization announced on February 25, 2021, reflects the Company's strong balance sheet and cash from operations, allowing investment in the business and return of cash to its shareholders. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate.

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging.

Crown Holdings has a 52-week high of $114.55 and a 52-week low of $85.65.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    On Friday morning, 417 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    This morning 147 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Friday's morning session saw 420 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday morning saw 166 companies set new 52-week highs. read more