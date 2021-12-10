Why National Beverage Shares Are Falling

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter EPS results were lower year-over-year.

National Beverage reported earnings of 42 cents per share and $283.20 million in sales this quarter. This sales figure represents a 4% increase over sales of $271.81 million the same period last year.

“Our results for the quarter are a dynamic reflection of the current business conditions in America and around the planet,” stated a company spokesperson.

“While net sales for the quarter increased 13% from the pre-pandemic levels of the second quarter of FY20, the dynamics of how we monitor and measure internal performance reveal metrics that reflect the reality of our results. The current, wellpublicized conditions, while impacting all consumer products companies, prevented us from meeting consumer demand and resulted in creating record backlogs at the end of the quarter,” the company spokesperson added.

National Beverage is one of the top 10 non-alcoholic beverage companies in the U.S.

National Beverage shares have a 52-week high of $98.22 and a 52-week low of $38.73.