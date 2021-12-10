QQQ
Why Southwest Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 10, 2021 10:24 am
Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $59 to $36.

Southwest Airlines shares were also trading lower Thursday after multiple firms lowered their respective price target on the stock. Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $60 to $45.

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes and business travel, the airline still specializes in short-haul leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.

Southwest Airlines has a 52-week high of $64.75 and a 52-week low of $42.21.

