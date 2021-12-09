QQQ
-5.88
405.49
-1.47%
BTC/USD
-2543.41
47927.78
-5.04%
DIA
+ 0.09
357.90
+ 0.03%
SPY
-3.21
472.73
-0.68%
TLT
+ 0.83
147.56
+ 0.56%
GLD
-1.02
167.92
-0.61%

Why Chewy Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 9, 2021 5:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Chewy Shares Are Falling

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.21 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate. This represents a 24% increase over sales of $1.78 billion the same period last year.

“Demand and consumer engagement remained strong through the third quarter, with net sales up 24 percent year over year, or 86 percent on a two-year stack basis,” said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy. “Our sustained growth this year shows the soundness of our growth strategy, the uniqueness of Chewy’s value proposition, and the durability of the pet category."

"At the same time, our third-quarter profitability reflects the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and higher inflation. As we work through these macro uncertainties, we remain squarely focused on the long term and on building an enduring franchise to serve millions of loyal pets, pet parents, and partners,” Singh stated.

Chewy has a 52-week high of $120.00 and a 52-week low of $55.95.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Trupanion Stock Jumps On Partnership With Chewy

Trupanion Stock Jumps On Partnership With Chewy

Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today

Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is trading lower Monday morning after Wedbush downgraded the stock and lowered its price target. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Chewy from an Outperform rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $70. read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares rose 9.53% to $5.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million. read more

Chewy Shares Spike To Session High On Volume, Now Up 7%; Hearing Motley Fool Names Stock A New Pick