Why RH Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 9, 2021 9:46 am
RH (NYSE:RH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and raised the low end of FY21 sales guidance.

RH reported quarterly earnings of $7.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.63. RH also reported quarterly sales of $1.01 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $983.86 million by 2%. This is a 19% increase over sales of $844.01 million in the same period last year.

"Our performance demonstrates both the desirability of our exclusive products and our ability to overcome the compounding supply chain challenges that led us to delay the launch of RH Contemporary, the opening of our first RH Guesthouse and several Galleries, and the mailing of our Fall Source Books until Spring of 2022," the company said.

See Also: There's 'No Way The SEC Allows' Trump SPAC To Go Through, Whitney Tilson Says

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $112 billion furniture and home furnishing industry. The company offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children and more and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 11 restaurant locations).

RH has a 52-week high of $744.56 and a 52-week low of $411.88.

