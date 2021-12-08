Why Lexaria Shares Are Rising Today

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company issued follow-up results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 confirming that DehydraTECHTM-processed cannabidiol reduces arterial stiffness.

The results show the potential to broaden its application to treatment of cardiovascular and other disease states beyond hypertension where it has already shown tremendous promise, according to Lexaria.

"Reducing arterial stiffness in Lexaria's recent hypertension study after only a single day of dosing with our DehydraTECH-CBD is a major discovery," said John Docherty, president of Lexaria.

Docherty continued, "We know that increased arterial stiffness is correlated with many serious and life-threatening diseases affecting people worldwide, and we are optimistic that our latest findings could have future widespread implications for promotion of improved human health and wellness."

Lexaria's proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing.

LEXX Price Action: Lexaria has traded as high as $12.50 and as low as $3.97 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.40% at $5.48 at time of publication.