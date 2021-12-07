QQQ
+ 10.96
375.24
+ 2.84%
BTC/USD
+ 802.34
51244.26
+ 1.59%
DIA
+ 5.25
347.57
+ 1.49%
SPY
+ 9.41
449.38
+ 2.05%
TLT
-0.11
152.34
-0.07%
GLD
+ 0.69
165.53
+ 0.42%

Why Etsy Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 7, 2021 11:31 am
Shares of several retail and apparel companies, including Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as fears surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant ease.

The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions due to variant concerns. A late-November rise in treasury yields also weighed on growth stocks.

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace platform in the U.S. and the U.K., with sizable operations in France, Germany, Australia and Canada. The firm connects buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods.

Etsy has a 52-week high of $307.75 and a 52-week low of $153.61.

