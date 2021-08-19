fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.07
359.14
+ 0.85%
BTC/USD
-1019.49
45724.78
-2.18%
DIA
+ 0.03
350.09
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 1.73
437.45
+ 0.39%
TLT
+ 0.94
148.41
+ 0.63%
GLD
-0.28
167.38
-0.17%

So What's Up With Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
August 19, 2021 11:39 am
Shares of metals and basic materials companies, including Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), are trading lower as macro concerns and COVID-19 uncertainty weigh on economic sentiment and cloud demand outlook.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba last week initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $26.

Cleveland-Cliffs is an independent iron ore mining company in the United States and is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and processing facilities located in Michigan and Minnesota. 

Cleveland-Cliffs is trading lower by 9.9% at $22.57. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week high of $26.51 and a 52-week low of $5.48.

 

Related Articles

What's Happening With Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Monday?

Shares of metals companies, including Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF), are trading higher Monday afternoon. Strength is possibly due to US infrastructure optimism, which has raised the demand outlook for industrial metals. read more

Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results. read more

Why Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) shares are trading higher by 13.2% at $22.92 Wednesday afternoon as iron ore prices rise amid supply concerns. There is also growing interest in the stock within online trading communities. read more

Why Cleveland-Cliffs Is Trading Higher Today

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is trading higher Thursday after the company said it would fully redeem its 5.75% senior notes.  read more