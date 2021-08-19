fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.82
359.39
+ 0.78%
BTC/USD
-1019.49
45724.78
-2.18%
DIA
-0.18
350.30
-0.05%

What's Going On With Norwegian Cruise Line's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
August 19, 2021 11:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of companies in reopening sectors, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower as COVID-19 concerns cause uncertainty for restaurant, travel and resort names.

Dow Jones also reported Wednesday that Norwegian Cruise Line says children who aren't old enough to be vaccinated won't be allowed to board cruise ships.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

Norwegian Cruise Line is trading lower by 5% at $22.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week high of $34.48 and a 52-week low of $14.15.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: read more

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Cruise line stocks including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: read more

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cruise-related stocks including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: read more

Why Carnival And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Traded Lower Today

Shares of cruise stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), traded lower on Thursday amid a rise in the number of new US COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, read more