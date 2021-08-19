What's Going On With Norwegian Cruise Line's Stock Today?

Shares of companies in reopening sectors, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower as COVID-19 concerns cause uncertainty for restaurant, travel and resort names.

Dow Jones also reported Wednesday that Norwegian Cruise Line says children who aren't old enough to be vaccinated won't be allowed to board cruise ships.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

Norwegian Cruise Line is trading lower by 5% at $22.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week high of $34.48 and a 52-week low of $14.15.