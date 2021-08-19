What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Group's Stock Today?

Shares of companies in reopening sectors, including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are trading lower as COVID-19 concerns cause uncertainty for restaurant, travel and resort names.

Earlier in August, Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter losses of $5.29 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $4.40 a share. Royal Caribbean also reported quarterly sales of $50.91 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $147.37 million by 65.5%.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

Royal Caribbean is trading lower by 4.2% at $74. Royal Caribbean has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $51.33.