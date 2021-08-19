fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.80
359.41
+ 0.77%
BTC/USD
-1019.49
45724.78
-2.18%
DIA
-0.21
350.33
-0.06%
SPY
+ 1.49
437.69
+ 0.34%
TLT
+ 0.97
148.38
+ 0.65%
GLD
-0.24
167.34
-0.14%

What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Group's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
August 19, 2021 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of companies in reopening sectors, including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are trading lower as COVID-19 concerns cause uncertainty for restaurant, travel and resort names.

Earlier in August, Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter losses of $5.29 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $4.40 a share. Royal Caribbean also reported quarterly sales of $50.91 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $147.37 million by 65.5%.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

Royal Caribbean is trading lower by 4.2% at $74. Royal Caribbean has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $51.33.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Group's Stock Tuesday?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) are trading lower by 2.8% at $73.36 Tuesday morning as COVID-19 concerns cloud travel outlook and weigh on reopening sectors for the session. read more

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: read more

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Cruise line stocks including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: read more

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cruise-related stocks including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: read more