fbpx

QQQ
-5.56
374.54
-1.51%
DIA
-4.85
361.42
-1.36%
SPY
-5.87
452.84
-1.31%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.55
+ 0.24%
GLD
-0.46
167.68
-0.28%

What's Up With Lowe's Stock Falling Today?

byHenry Khederian
August 17, 2021 11:46 am
Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) shares are trading lower by 5.3% at $183.24 Tuesday morning in sympathy with Home Depot after the company reported second-quarter earnings results and reported second-quarter customer transactions down 5.8% year-over-year.

Home Depot reported quarterly earnings of $4.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.43. Home Depot also reported quarterly sales of $41.10 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $40.73 billion.

Lowe's reports second-quarter earnings Wednesday before the market open.

Lowe's has a 52-week high of $215.22 and a 52-week low of $146.72.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

