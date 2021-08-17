What's Up With Lowe's Stock Falling Today?

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) shares are trading lower by 5.3% at $183.24 Tuesday morning in sympathy with Home Depot after the company reported second-quarter earnings results and reported second-quarter customer transactions down 5.8% year-over-year.

Home Depot reported quarterly earnings of $4.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.43. Home Depot also reported quarterly sales of $41.10 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $40.73 billion.

Lowe's reports second-quarter earnings Wednesday before the market open.

Lowe's has a 52-week high of $215.22 and a 52-week low of $146.72.