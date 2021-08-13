Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Lower Friday

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), are trading lower by 3.3% at $41.09 Friday afternoon amid continued regulatory concerns and COVID-19 Delta variant pressures.

Nio shares were also trading lower Thursday despite better-than-expected second-quarter results and year-over-year increase in deliveries.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $12.54.