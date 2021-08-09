fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.66
367.40
+ 0.18%
DIA
-0.54
352.63
-0.15%
SPY
-0.17
442.66
-0.04%
TLT
-0.28
148.06
-0.19%
GLD
-3.09
167.73
-1.87%

So What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

byHenry Khederian
August 9, 2021 10:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are trading higher Monday morning. Strength is possibly related to US infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

Plug Power is trading higher by 7.7% at $27.90.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $10.11.

FuelCell Energy designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell is trading higher by 7.6% at $6.81.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.58.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Plug Power's And FuelCell's Stocks Are So Charged Up After Hours

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher by 7.8% at $28.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised FY21 guidance. read more

What's Going On With FuelCell Shares Today?

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading higher Wednesday morning. Strength is possibly related to US infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration. read more

Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several clean-energy companies, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading higher on optimism the sector will benefit from the U.S. infrastructure bill. read more

Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher by 6% and 1.5%, respectively, after Plug Power reported first-quarter earnings results. read more