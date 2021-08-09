So What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are trading higher Monday morning. Strength is possibly related to US infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

Plug Power is trading higher by 7.7% at $27.90.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $10.11.

FuelCell Energy designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell is trading higher by 7.6% at $6.81.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.58.