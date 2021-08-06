fbpx

QQQ
-1.89
371.56
-0.51%
DIA
+ 1.46
349.15
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 0.64
441.12
+ 0.14%
TLT
-2.37
152.66
-1.58%
GLD
-4.04
172.90
-2.39%

Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
August 6, 2021 11:06 am
Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are trading higher by 4.5% at $349.50 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Carvana reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 41 cents per share. Carvana also reported quarterly sales of $3.34 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.

Among the highlights from Carvana's earnings report:

  • The company sold 107,815 retails units, their first quarter over 100k and an increase of 96% YoY. The company grew revenue to $3.3 billion, their first quarter over $3 billion and an increase of 198% YoY.
  • The company achieved a company record in Total GPU of $5,120, their first quarter over $5,000, driven by company records in every underlying GPU category.
  • The company recorded our first-ever quarter of positive net income of $45 million and set a company record EBITDA margin at 3.4% and company record EBITDA of $112 million.

Carvana is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales and wholesale vehicle sales.

Carvana has a 52-week high of $372.01 and a 52-week low of $158.25.

Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $300 price target. RBC Capital listed Carvana as one of its top internet stocks. read more

Why Is Carvana's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher after analysts at BofA Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $350 price target. read more

Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Analyzing Carvana's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $357.3. read more