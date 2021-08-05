What's Happening With Lyft's Stock Thursday?

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are trading higher, rebounding after the stock sold off amid volatility following second-quarter earnings.

Lyft reported quarterly losses of 76 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 24 cents per share. Lyft also reported quarterly sales of $765 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $696.22 million.

"We had a great quarter. We beat our outlook across every metric and we have growing momentum," said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft.

"Since our inception, we've worked hard to defy the odds with a deep belief in our mission. We've consistently innovated and made big bets and this is just the beginning. We want to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation and we will continue working to deliver on this goal," Green stated.

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

Lyft has a 52-week high of $68.28 and a 52-week low of $21.34.