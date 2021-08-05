fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
365.01
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 2.56
345.43
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.64
436.34
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.77
151.83
-0.51%
GLD
-0.68
170.21
-0.4%

What's Happening With Lyft's Stock Thursday?

byHenry Khederian
August 5, 2021 3:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are trading higher, rebounding after the stock sold off amid volatility following second-quarter earnings.

Lyft reported quarterly losses of 76 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 24 cents per share. Lyft also reported quarterly sales of $765 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $696.22 million.

"We had a great quarter. We beat our outlook across every metric and we have growing momentum," said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft.

"Since our inception, we've worked hard to defy the odds with a deep belief in our mission. We've consistently innovated and made big bets and this is just the beginning. We want to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation and we will continue working to deliver on this goal," Green stated.

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

Lyft has a 52-week high of $68.28 and a 52-week low of $21.34.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

So What's Up With Uber And Lyft Today?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's session ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report, which is scheduled for after the close today. Ridesharing peer LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) read more

Why Uber And Lyft Are Moving Today

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) are trading higher Cowen & Co. maintained an Outperform rating on the stocks and raised its price targets. read more

What's Up With Uber And Lyft Today?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower by 4.26% at $49 after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. read more

Why Shares Of Uber, Lyft And DoorDash Are Trading Lower Today

Uber (NYSE: UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading lower on reports the Biden administration is planning to block a Trump-era rule that would have made read more