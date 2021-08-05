fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.15
365.20
+ 0.58%
DIA
+ 1.79
346.20
+ 0.51%
SPY
+ 1.81
437.17
+ 0.41%
TLT
-0.83
151.89
-0.55%
GLD
-0.78
170.31
-0.46%

Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday

byHenry Khederian
August 5, 2021 2:44 pm
DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $185 Thursday afternoon as COVID-19 concerns lift stay-at-home sectors such as food delivery. A Wednesday FT report also indicated the company was in talks to invest in German grocery app Gorillas.

DoorDash shares are also trading higher by 5.3% over the past 5 sessions. Traders and investors will be watching for DoorDash's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for August 12th after market close.

DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar services to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies and flowers.

DoorDash has a 52-week high of $256.09 and a 52-week low of $110.13.

 

