fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.37
365.97
+ 0.37%
DIA
+ 1.63
346.37
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 1.60
437.38
+ 0.36%

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byAdam Eckert
August 5, 2021 9:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced its second-quarter financial results and said streaming hours decreased by 1 billion quarter over quarter. 

Roku reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents, which beat the estimate of 12 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $645 million, which beat the estimate of $618.54 million. 

Roku announced that second quarter streaming hours totaled 17.4 billion, representing a decrease of 1 billion hours from the first quarter. 

Total active accounts were 55.1 million, which represented an increase of 1.5 million from the first quarter. 

"Audiences, content, and advertisers continue their shift to TV streaming around the globe, and Roku is a key enabler of this long-term secular trend," the company stated in a letter to shareholders. 

Price Action: Roku has traded as high as $490.76 and as low as $143.21 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 7.69% at $388.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are Roku Shares Trading Lower Today?

Roku Inc (NASADQ: ROKU) shares traded lower during Wednesday's after-hours session despite better-than-expected second-quarter results and solid third-quarter guidance.   The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share. The figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.12 per share.   read more

Why Roku And Nvidia Are Trading Higher Today

Mega-cap tech stocks Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) both opened up and are trading higher today. read more

Why Roku Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher by 6% at $367.90 following news that legislation proposed by the U.S. Congress could lead to the largest technology companies in the world getting broken up for possible anti-competitive practices. read more

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results and issued revenue guidance above estimates. read more