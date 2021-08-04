fbpx

QQQ
-0.54
367.35
-0.15%
DIA
-2.70
353.79
-0.77%
SPY
-2.01
443.16
-0.46%
TLT
-0.24
150.99
-0.16%
GLD
-0.32
169.81
-0.19%

Why New York Times Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
August 4, 2021 11:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) shares are trading higher by 10% at $47.52 Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Earnings per share rose 100% over the past year to 36 cents, which beat the estimate of 27 cents.

Revenue of $498 million was up by 23.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $487 million.

“Just after the end of the second quarter, The Times crossed another mile marker on our path to scaling direct, paying subscriber relationships: We now have more than 8 million paid subscriptions across our digital and print products — a testament to the success of our strategy, the strength of the market for paid digital journalism, and our unique opportunity to meet that demand," said CEO and President Meredith Kopit Levien.

"That milestone follows a second quarter with strong revenue and profit growth and progress on advancing our underlying model," said Levien. 

New York Times is an American media company known for publishing its flagship newspaper, The New York Times. Circulation of The New York Times is the source of revenue for the company, followed by print and digital advertising and its paid digital-only subscription to The New York Times.

New York Times has a 52-week high of $58.73 and a 52-week low of $37.21.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Athletic Sees New York Times Co As Leading Contender For Merger Partner; Shares Tick Higher

-Dow Jones read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    This morning 163 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

  This morning 90 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more

New York Times Jumps On Guidance Hike Days After Bullish 'Zingernation' Call

New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) shares rallied 6.8% on Wednesday after the company filed an 8-K form suggesting its fourth-quarter advertising numbers won’t be as bad as the company previous read more