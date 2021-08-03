fbpx

So What's Up With AMC's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
August 3, 2021 3:10 pm
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 5.0% at $33.46 Tuesday afternoon. Weakness appears related to a dip in reopening names amid ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant concerns as well as continued retail-driven volatility.

See Also: AMC Apes Hold Strong As Options Traders Slap The Ask

AMC also says more than 500,000 people also visited AMC's international theatres in Europe and the Middle East, also a post-pandemic record, bringing the total visitation for AMC this past weekend to 2.5 million people.

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens making it the largest theatre chain in the United States and internationally. 

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

