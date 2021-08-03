fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.39
363.21
+ 0.38%
DIA
+ 2.09
346.26
+ 0.6%
SPY
+ 2.54
435.05
+ 0.58%
TLT
-0.20
150.87
-0.13%
GLD
-0.25
169.86
-0.14%

What's Up With Myriad Genetics Shares Trading Higher Tuesday?

byHenry Khederian
August 3, 2021 1:34 pm
Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares are trading higher by 12.4% at $34.68 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Myriad Genetics reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $189.40 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $166.73 million.

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces myRisk, a 35-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing eight types of cancer. 

Myriad Genetics has a 52-week high of $34.96 and a 52-week low of $11.76.

