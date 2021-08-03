What's Up With Myriad Genetics Shares Trading Higher Tuesday?

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares are trading higher by 12.4% at $34.68 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Myriad Genetics reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $189.40 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $166.73 million.

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces myRisk, a 35-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing eight types of cancer.

Myriad Genetics has a 52-week high of $34.96 and a 52-week low of $11.76.