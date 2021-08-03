What's Going On With Robinhood's Stock Today?

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is surging higher Tuesday amid post-IPO volatility.

Robinhood made its debut on the Nasdaq on July 29. Since that time, the stock has experienced significant volatility, trading as low as $33.25 and as high as $44.39. The stock is moving sharply higher today on above-average volume.

Robinhood is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

At publication time, Robinhood was trending across popular social media platforms. Robinhood is among the top three most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

At last check Tuesday, Robinhood was up 15.9% at $43.59.