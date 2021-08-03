fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.86
363.75
+ 0.23%
DIA
+ 1.36
346.99
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.66
435.93
+ 0.38%
TLT
+ 0.15
150.52
+ 0.1%
GLD
-0.22
169.83
-0.13%

What's Going On With Robinhood's Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
August 3, 2021 11:31 am
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is surging higher Tuesday amid post-IPO volatility. 

Robinhood made its debut on the Nasdaq on July 29. Since that time, the stock has experienced significant volatility, trading as low as $33.25 and as high as $44.39. The stock is moving sharply higher today on above-average volume. 

Robinhood is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

At publication time, Robinhood was trending across popular social media platforms. Robinhood is among the top three most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

At last check Tuesday, Robinhood was up 15.9% at $43.59.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

