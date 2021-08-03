fbpx

QQQ
-1.34
365.94
-0.37%
DIA
+ 0.32
348.03
+ 0.09%
SPY
-0.13
437.72
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.38
150.29
+ 0.25%
GLD
-0.24
169.85
-0.14%

Why Alibaba's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byAdam Eckert
August 3, 2021 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

Alibaba reported quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.24 per share. However, the company reported quarterly revenue of $31.86 billion, which came in below the estimate of $32.54 billion. 

“We believe in the growth of the Chinese economy and long-term value creation of Alibaba, and we will continue to strengthen our technology advantage in improving the consumer experience and helping our enterprise customers to accomplish successful digital transformations," said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba.

Price Action: Alibaba has traded as high as $319.32 and as low as $179.67 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 3.05% at 193.98.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Alibaba And Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), are trading lower amid continued investor concerns of read more

Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower as investors weigh reports the U.S.-China relationship is in a "stalemate" following a meeting between officials from the two countries. read more

What's Up With Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower amid regulatory concerns in the country. read more

Why Alibaba And Nio Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Shares of several China-based companies, including Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Nio (NYSE: NIO), are trading higher following economic data showing year-over-year growth in China retail sales for the month of June. read more