Why SolarEdge Shares Surged After Hours

byBill Haddad
August 2, 2021 5:09 pm
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

"We are happy to finish the second quarter of 2021 with record revenues in both our solar and non-solar businesses and with continued strong demand for our products in the various geographies and across the different segments," said CEO Zvi Lando.

At the time of publication, shares were trading 11.2% higher at $286.54. The stock has a 52-week high of $377.00 and a 52-week low of $162.60. 

 

