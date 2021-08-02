fbpx

Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
August 2, 2021 11:38 am
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares are trading higher Monday morning after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $38 price target.

Levi Strauss shares have also surged higher by 46.5% over the past 6 months, potentially due to global re-opening optimism. 

Levi Strauss is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear and related accessories. 

Levi Strauss has a 52-week high of $30.84 and a 52-week low of $11.91. At the time of publication, shares were trading 5.3% higher at $28.99. 

