Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Moving Today

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares are trading higher Monday morning after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $38 price target.

Levi Strauss shares have also surged higher by 46.5% over the past 6 months, potentially due to global re-opening optimism.

Levi Strauss is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear and related accessories.

Levi Strauss has a 52-week high of $30.84 and a 52-week low of $11.91. At the time of publication, shares were trading 5.3% higher at $28.99.