Why Dolphin Entertainment's Stock Is Popping Off Monday

byHenry Khederian
August 2, 2021 9:23 am
Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares are trading about 28% higher after the company, and West Realm Shire Services, announced a partnership to create large-scale, consumer-facing NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands.

Dolphin Entertainment says they will develop and execute the creative branding, production and marketing of these programs alongside FTX, who will use their crypto exchange services and technical development as the backbone of the marketplaces.

Dolphin Entertainment engages in the business of the production and distribution of digital entertainment content.

Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week high of $32.50 and a 52-week low of $3.04.

