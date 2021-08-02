fbpx

Why Li Auto Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
August 2, 2021 8:55 am
Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) is trading higher Monday morning after the company provided an update on vehicle deliveries. 

Li Auto announced that it delivered 8,589 of its Li ONE vehicles in July, representing an increase of 11.4% month over month and 251.3% year over year. As of July 31, total deliveries for 2021 reached 38,743. 

Driven by outstanding product features and performance, the 2021 Li ONE set an all-time high in monthly deliveries once again. By the end of this year, we will launch a series of major OTA upgrades to elevate our product offering to new heights,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Price Action: Li Auto has traded as high as $47.70 and as low as $14.31 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 4.79% at $34.99.

