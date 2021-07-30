What's Going On With UpWork's Stock Friday?

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares are trading lower by 10.5% at $51.48 Friday afternoon after the company reported second-quarter earnings results and issued third-quarter and FY21 guidance.

Upwork reported quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share.

Upwork also reported quarterly sales of $124.20 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $120.24 million.

Upwork is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals.

Upwork has a 52-week high of $64.49 and a 52-week low of $13.09.