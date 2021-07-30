What's Going On With Airline Stocks Today?

Shares of airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) And Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) are trading lower as COVID-19 Delta variant concerns continue to drive volatility in the reopening space. CDC documents recently warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox, which has added to pandemic uncertainty.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

Delta's stock was trading about 2.9% lower at $40.03 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $24.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. operates as a network air carrier. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft.

American Airlines' stock was trading about 3.1% lower at $20.52 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.63.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Spirit Airlines' stock was trading about 3.7% lower at $27.29 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.77 and a 52-week low of $14.65.