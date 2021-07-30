fbpx

QQQ
-2.24
368.72
-0.61%
DIA
-0.55
351.37
-0.16%
SPY
-1.57
442.22
-0.36%
TLT
+ 0.66
148.16
+ 0.44%
GLD
-0.49
171.66
-0.29%

What's Going On With Skyworks Solutions' Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
July 30, 2021 10:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is trading significantly lower Friday morning despite announcing quarterly financial results that narrowly beat estimates. 

Skyworks reported quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, which came in slightly higher than the estimate of $1.10 billion.

Skyworks raised its quarterly dividend from 50 cents per share to 56 cents per share. 

“Skyworks delivered record third quarter results, with strong year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings per share. Looking ahead, we expect continued momentum as we execute on strong design wins with our mobile and broad markets customers," said Liam Griffin, chairman, president and CEO of Skyworks.

Analyst Assessment: Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Skyworks with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $255.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Skyworks with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $210 to $215.

Price Action: Skyworks has traded as high as $204 and as low as $130.72 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 8.0% at $180.90.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Qorvo And Skyworks Shares Are Moving Today

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) are trading higher after analysts at Barclays raised their price targets on the stocks. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares rose 50.9% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced its eryaspase was granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. read more

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. read more