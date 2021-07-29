What's Up With Pinterest Shares Today?

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) shares are trading lower by 5.4% at $72.54 Thursday afternoon ahead of the company's earnings report after the close.

Weakness is possibly in sympathy with Facebook, which dipped following a cautious outlook.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to.

Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two-thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features.

Pinterest has a 52-week high of $89.90 and a 52-week low of $23.56.