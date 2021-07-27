Why Snap Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $73.78 Tuesday afternoon in sympathy with the overall market as stocks pull back following several consecutive sessions of gains. Concerns over inflation and the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to cause market uncertainty.

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Snap has a 52-week high of $79.18 and a 52-week low of $20.61.