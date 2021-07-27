fbpx

Why Shares Of Zillow Are Trading Lower Today

byHal Lindon
July 27, 2021 1:23 pm
Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after Monday data showed new home sales fell to the lowest level since April of 2020. Additionally, stocks across sectors are under pressure amid a pullback in the overall market following several consecutive sessions of gains.

Zillow is a digital real estate company that operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes, Internet, Media & Technology and Mortgages. The company’s mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services including buying, selling, renting, and financing services.

At the time of publication, shares of Zillow were trading 4.0% lower at $104.49. The stock has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

