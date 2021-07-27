Why Universal Health Services Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) shares are trading higher by 2.2% at $158.08 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY21 guidance and added $1 billion to its buyback.

Universal Health Services owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services.

Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.

Universal Health Services has a 52-week high of $165 and a 52-week low of $99.47.