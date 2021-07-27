Why Logitech Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares are trading lower by 9.9% at $109.08 Tuesday morning after the company issued FY22 guidance of flat sales growth, plus or minus 5%.

Logitech International is a Switzerland-based provider of personal computer and mobile accessories for navigation, video communication, and collaboration, smart home and other applications.

Logitech's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, charging stands, tablet cases, car mounts for mobile devices, remotes, home cameras, home switches, controllers, Bluetooth speakers, surround sound, webcams and conference cameras.

Logitech has a 52-week high of $140.17 and a 52-week low of $66.78.