fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.42
367.78
+ 0.11%
DIA
+ 0.81
349.76
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 0.86
439.08
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.20
148.70
-0.13%
GLD
-0.40
168.96
-0.24%

What's Going On With Asana Shares Monday?

byHenry Khederian
July 26, 2021 2:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $74.29 Monday afternoon. Strength is potentially due to Delta variant concerns, which have lifted remote work stocks recently as well as in anticipation of this week's tech earnings.

Asana provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. Asana helps plan marketing campaigns, streamlines processes, manages sales and manage product launches. Asana also provides project management and workflow management solutions.

Asana has a 52-week high of $76.10 and a 52-week low of $20.57.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

Thinking About Buying Stock In Yalla Group, Oatly Or Asana?

Yalla Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YALA) shares are trading higher by 11.2% at $17.75 in Friday's pre-market session after the company announced a $150 million buyback of its common stock. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    On Thursday morning, 103 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    During Tuesday's morning session, 124 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

56 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) jumped 89.2% to settle at $15.70. read more