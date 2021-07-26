What's Going On With Asana Shares Monday?

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $74.29 Monday afternoon. Strength is potentially due to Delta variant concerns, which have lifted remote work stocks recently as well as in anticipation of this week's tech earnings.

Asana provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. Asana helps plan marketing campaigns, streamlines processes, manages sales and manage product launches. Asana also provides project management and workflow management solutions.

Asana has a 52-week high of $76.10 and a 52-week low of $20.57.