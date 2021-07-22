Why DoorDash Shares Are Trading Higher Today

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) shares are trading higher by 2% at $182.59 Thursday afternoon, possibly as renewed COVID-19 concerns continue to lift food delivery names.

DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the U.S.

DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar services to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies and flowers.

DoorDash has a 52-week high of $256.09 and a 52-week low of $110.13.