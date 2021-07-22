What's Up With Peloton's Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon. Weakness appears to be a pullback after the stock gained in recent sessions following a recent partnership with UnitedHealthcare. Renewed COVID-19 concerns have also lifted the stock recently.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as the Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $59.68.