fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.69
359.87
+ 0.47%
DIA
+ 0.06
347.93
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.43
434.12
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 1.01
147.09
+ 0.68%
GLD
+ 0.12
168.64
+ 0.07%

Why AMC Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 22, 2021 12:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 6.3% at $38.20 Thursday morning, possibly amid continued profit-taking following Tuesday's strength.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the 7th-most-mentioned ticker for Thursday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why AMC's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower amid profit taking following Tuesday strength. AMC's stock rallied about 26% during Tuesday's trading session, hitting a session high around the $44 level. read more

Why AMC Shares Are Trading Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning amid a rebound in reopening stocks, which dipped on Monday due to ongoing Delta variant concerns. read more

Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher amid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest. read more

Why AMC Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

AMC Entertainment Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower by 10.47% at $44.73 Wednesday morning amid possible profit-taking following recent retail-driven strength in the stock. read more