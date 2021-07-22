Why AMC Shares Are Trading Lower Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 6.3% at $38.20 Thursday morning, possibly amid continued profit-taking following Tuesday's strength.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the 7th-most-mentioned ticker for Thursday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.