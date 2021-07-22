What's Up With Crocs Shares Today?

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares are trading higher by 9% at $130.90 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter guidance.

Crocs reported quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 by 46.7%. This is a 120.8% percent increase over earnings of $1.01 per share from the same period last year.

Crocs reported quarterly sales of $640.8 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $559.1 million by 14.6%. This is a 93.3% percent increase over sales of $331.6 million from the same period last year.

Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women and children.

Crocs has a 52-week high of $120.92 and a 52-week low of $34.88.